GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $53.96, but opened at $52.75. GitLab shares last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 453,498 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,274 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,812 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

GitLab Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,972,010,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.