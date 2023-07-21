Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 10,785 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

STZ opened at $269.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.93. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

