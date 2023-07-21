Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 61.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 29.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $192.89 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $153,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,879,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,822,095,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $153,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,704,336 shares of company stock valued at $558,481,796. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.