Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Autoliv by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

