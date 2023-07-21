Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.54 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.