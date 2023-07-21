Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 11,170 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2,256.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $400.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.96. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

