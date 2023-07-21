Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $371,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

3M stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

