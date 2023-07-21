Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $123.75 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

