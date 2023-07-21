Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $641,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.