Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Amundi raised its stake in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 455,747 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

