Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2,429.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,041 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD opened at $162.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.