State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.