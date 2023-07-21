Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $195.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.78. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

About Trane Technologies



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

