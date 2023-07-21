Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 29th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.61 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 121.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 304.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 224.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

