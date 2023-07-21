J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

