Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.61 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $235,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $68,961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 616,967 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,860,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 428,573 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.