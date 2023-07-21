Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

CPRT opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

