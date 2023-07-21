Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $187,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Stock Down 3.0 %

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.