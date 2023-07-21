Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $458.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

