Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $313,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

