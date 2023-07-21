Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.