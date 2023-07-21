iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Position Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.