Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,490 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 766.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA opened at $23.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

