Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

