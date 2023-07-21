Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

