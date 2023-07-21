Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 880 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.45 and its 200 day moving average is $302.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.