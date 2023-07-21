The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

