Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 559 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.