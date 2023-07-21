Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,149 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Incyte Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.01 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.