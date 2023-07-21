iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

EWM opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

