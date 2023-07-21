Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,445 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Sempra by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after purchasing an additional 592,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Sempra Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.38. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.