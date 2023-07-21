Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $906,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $114.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $115.47.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

