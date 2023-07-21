Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 9,020 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $108.58 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

