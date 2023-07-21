Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

CMI opened at $260.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.03. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

