Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $395.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $496.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

