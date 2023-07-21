Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

