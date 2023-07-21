Cwm LLC Buys 514 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 38.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 104,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $381.60 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $384.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

