Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 18,575 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $415.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $419.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.