Cwm LLC Buys 16,070 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.