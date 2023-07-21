Cwm LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

