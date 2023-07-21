Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading Down 2.1%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. 1,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $999.30 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

