Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 28,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 812,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Stagwell Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

