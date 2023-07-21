Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 28,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 812,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Stagwell Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.
Insider Activity at Stagwell
In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stagwell
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.