Cwm LLC Buys 529 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $296.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.75. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.37 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

