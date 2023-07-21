Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 126.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.