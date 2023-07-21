Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

