Cwm LLC Acquires 21,941 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

