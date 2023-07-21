Cwm LLC Sells 779 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Generac worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $147.28 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

About Generac



Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

