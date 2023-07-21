Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,782,000 after buying an additional 52,113 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 123,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

