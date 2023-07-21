Cwm LLC Sells 41,705 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,705 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

