Cwm LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cwm LLC cut its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,421 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PD opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,342 shares of company stock worth $3,313,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

